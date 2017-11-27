HOLIDAY

17 easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for lazy parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some quick and fun places to put your Elf on the Shelf. (Image source: Leah Groth)

Leah Groth for Babble
This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.

For years I have witnessed the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon from afar. How ridiculous were all of those parents, wasting so much time, energy, and money, dressing up a little felt elf in stupid outfits and posing him around the house?

Then, my son turned 3 and started to understand the phenomenon of Santa Claus and Christmas, while simultaneously terrorizing the household with his typical toddler behavior. The whole concept of using a cute little elf to manipulate my child into good behavior finally made sense, and off to Kohl's I went to purchase our household's little guy.

My son named him Sodor (after the fictional island where Thomas the Train and all of his pals live), and he began his daily trek back and forth between our home and the North Pole, showing up every morning in random places around the house. Sure, I could have taken the boring route and stuck him on a different shelf every day, but where is the fun in that?

Here are 17 easy Elf on the Shelf ideas that don't take too much effort.

Day 1: The Elf on the Shelf
Image source: Leah Groth

It only made sense for Sodor to make his grand entrance ... on the shelf. After spending the previous evening reading my son the Elf on the Shelf book, he was pretty excited to find his very own elf perched on this shelf.

Day 2: Hanging out ... over the dining room table
Image source: Leah Groth

My son is a very picky eater, so I decided to give him a nudge to eat a little bit more by hanging his elf from the chandelier, in a perfect position to watch over him during mealtime.

Day 3: On potty training patrol
Image source: Leah Groth

As we are in the process of potty training, we reminded our son that if he pooped on the toilet, Sodor would report the great news back to Santa.

Day 4: On spin cycle
Image source: Leah Groth

Oops! Sodor attempted to help mama with the chores and got stuck inside the washer.

Day 5: Locked out
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor couldn't get in the house last night, but he's still watching from outside (praying it doesn't rain or snow!).

Day 6: Rescuing cats out of the tree
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor works with the fire department to ensure kitty cats don't get stuck in the Christmas tree.

Day 7: Digging and loading
Image source: Leah Groth

My son is a huge fan of construction vehicles, so why not let him see his elf having some fun on the site? The only problem with this configuration is that my boy wanted to play with him, and as elf moms know, there is no touching of the elf allowed!

Day 8: Emailing with Santa
Image source: Leah Groth

Like mama, Sodor can correspond with Santa via email.

Day 9: ... and working out!
Image source: Leah Groth

Like mama, Sodor is a big fan of breaking a sweat on the WaterRower.

Day 10: Indulging in wine o'clock
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor knows how to get into the holiday spirit!

Day 11: Hiding in Jackson's stocking
Image source: Leah Groth

Because, why not?

Day 12: Straight chilling in the freezer
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor missed his habitat in the North Pole, so he decided to chill out for a day in his elf snow vest.

Day 13: Hanging with Santa -- literally
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor is missing Santa, so he's hanging out next to his portrait.

Day 14: Cuddling
Image source: Leah Groth

Even Sodor likes to cuddle!

Day 15: Building stuff
Image source: Leah Groth

Sodor sometimes helps out with the other elves in Santa's workshop, so of course he would gravitate toward the tool bench.

Day 16: On the potty
Image source: Leah Groth

Because even elves have to go number two.

Day 17: Sodor gets a gift of his own ... a pet reindeer!
Image source: Leah Groth

Like any great toy franchise, the Elf on the Shelf has plenty of accessories to add onto the experience, like Elf Pets. Now Sodor has a pet reindeer to look after. Which means mom has another felt object to creatively hide every day.

More from Babble:
Why Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Aren't Giving Their Kids Christmas Gifts This Year
Christmas Was So Much Better in the '80s
Macaroni Crafts Never Looked So Good Thanks to This 'Little Mermaid' Wreath
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybabbledistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerelf on the shelftoyschristmasholiday
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Man pays off dozens of strangers' layaway bills at toy store
More holiday
SOCIETY
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
What to know about Meghan Markle
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
More Society
Top Stories
Prosecution: Teen killed Marine veteran while out on bond
NC woman wins $2M Powerball, gives winnings to family
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
Cary church's LGBTQ sign vandalized
How to protect your holiday packages from thieves
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Onslow County
Duke reviews safety measures following armed robbery
Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Show More
New scam that gives you flowers and wine
Check out the Triangle's hot new ice sport
180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash
International Space Station Visible this Week
More News
Top Video
How to protect your holiday packages from thieves
Duke reviews safety measures following armed robbery
Cary church's LGBTQ sign vandalized
Check out the Triangle's hot new ice sport
More Video