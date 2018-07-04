SOCIETY

Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

A road sign on Interstate 95 in Virginia has a message to revelers reminding them to make safe choices as they let freedom ring this Fourth of July: "You're not a firework. Don't drive lit." (Michael Meitz/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. --
This Fourth of July, one clever road sign is reminding revelers to make good choices as they let freedom ring.

"You're not a firework. Don't drive lit," read an electronic sign spotted by local resident Michael Meitz above Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

Though the message may seem fun and clever, it's an important one. Over the Fourth of July holiday in 2016, nearly 200 people were killed in crashes involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, according to the Department of Transportation.

Before you begin to celebrate, choose a designated driver to get you home safely. Taxis and ride-sharing services are also an option to help you get home safely, and Lyft is offering 20 percent off one ride to help partiers stay safe. In many cities, local organizations are also facilitating programs that offer residents free rides home to keep the roads safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafetyI-95july fourth4th of julyjuly 4thdrunk drivingu.s. & worldVirginia
SOCIETY
Man transforms lawn into American flag
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
Fourth of July by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Show More
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
More News