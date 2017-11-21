EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2678546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A video montage of the battle buddies' day

Two 6-year-old boys who met while undergoing treatment for leukemia, earned their pilot's wings - well, at least for the day.Houston Pirrung and Jack Kirkbride are cancer survivors, going through treatment together at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.During their time in the hospital, the boys quickly became friends, being deemed as "battle buddies."Well, these battle buddies took their friendship out of the hospital and into the sky.Because of their determination and "remarkable brotherhood," on Friday, they earned their wings through the "Pilot for a Day" program - a program that lifts up and teaches those battling chronic illnesses about being a pilot and planes.The boys were sworn in, suited up in U.S. Air Force gear, given a tour of the cockpit, and even allowed to use the plane's radio.The battle buddies - and the crew at Joint Base Andrews - were all smiles--------------------------