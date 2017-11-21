NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

8 ways to prevent package theft this holiday season

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The holiday season is in full swing and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, the Raleigh Police Department wants to remind residents about the increase in package theft around this time of year.

Shopping online can be very convenient but it also makes you an easy target for theft since packages usually left out in the open on your doorstep.

The Raleigh Police Department has eight ways you can prevent package theft this holiday season:

  • Require package signature
  • Deliver to work
  • Delivery service tracking (you get an alert when a package is set to be delivered, so you can have someone pick it up
  • Deliver to a friend or family member (someone who is home during the day)
  • Designate specific delivery location (you can authorize the delivery service to leave the package somewhere other than the front porch, ie. back porch, side door, garage, neighbor
  • Have package delivered to a UPS store
  • Install a webcam (may not prevent a package from being stolen, but could identify the guilty party)
  • Ask a neighbor to check your front door frequently on a day when you know a package will come


