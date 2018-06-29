SOCIETY

Annapolis shooting victim had ties to Raleigh

Rob Hiaasen (Baltimore Sun)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
In Raleigh, Rob Hiaasen dug up great stories and found love.

Hiaasen, one of the five victims of the fatal shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, worked as a reporter at WPFT in Raleigh in 1984 for about a year and met his wife, Maria, while both worked at radio stations for the company, according to WPFT management.

The radio station is playing radio tributes to Hiaasen all day.



WPTF radio broadcasters Mike Raley and Tony Riggsbee worked with Hiaasen.

"The fact that it was a person I knew I think has probably not really set in yet," Raley said.

Raley and Riggsbee remember Hiaasen's warm smile and his dedication to his craft.

"He was an outstanding writer," Riggsbee said. "He was one of those guys who knew how to be concise yet at the same time give you the details that you needed in a story."

"He was gregarious," Raley said. "One of the smartest people I think I'd ever met and he could do offbeat stories better than most people."

Hiaasen, 59, was a columnist and editor at the Capital Gazette, where the shooting happened.

The suspect, Jarrod Ramos, had lost a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.

"It's very hard," Raley said. "This business is tough in a lot of different ways but having someone who has probably put his life on the line at some point as a reporter over the years, to lose his life at the top of his game in a newsroom, in an idyllic place like Annapolis, Maryland, is hard to grasp."

According to The Baltimore Sun, where Hiaasen previously worked, Maria and Rob Hiaasen married within five months of knowing each other and celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary last week.

Riggsbee called it one of the "great newsroom romances of all time." One that started in Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshootingannapolis shootingRaleighAnnapolis
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Teen's good deed gives homeless man a second chance
Durham parking faces high demand, limited supply
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Trooper: Driver falls asleep while driving on I-95, crashes car
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Show More
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
Hammer attack at Chicago McDonald's caught on video
Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
Capital Gazette mass shooting: What we know about suspect Jarrod Ramos
Illinois man loses legs in boat accident after parasailing in SC
More News