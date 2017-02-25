SOCIETY

Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students

The Interfaith Food Drive is happening Saturday at the Islamic Center of Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An annual food drive honoring three college students killed in Chapel Hill is taking place Saturday.

This is the third Interfaith Food Drive since their deaths.

Deah Barakat was a UNC dental student and his wife was about to join him at the school when they - along with his wife's sister - were murdered.

Barakat, 23; his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21; and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19, of Raleigh were gunned down at their Chapel Hill condominium in Feb. 2015.

A neighbor is accused of killing the three in what investigators say may have been a dispute over parking at the complex.

Donations for Saturday's canned food drive will be collected at the Islamic Center of Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, the drive provided more than 26,000 meals to people in need.

