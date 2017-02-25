Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students

An annual food drive honoring three college students killed in Chapel Hill is taking place Saturday.This is the third Interfaith Food Drive since their deaths.Deah Barakat was a UNC dental student and his wife was about to join him at the school when they - along with his wife's sister - were murdered.Barakat, 23; his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21; and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19, of Raleigh were gunned down at their Chapel Hill condominium in Feb. 2015.A neighbor is accused of killing the three in what investigators say may have been a dispute over parking at the complex.Donations for Saturday's canned food drive will be collected at the Islamic Center of Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Last year, the drive provided more than 26,000 meals to people in need.