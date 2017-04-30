SOCIETY

Godmother is perfect match for baby boy in need of transplant

EMBED </>More News Videos

A baby boy in need of a liver transplant found a perfect match in his godmother.

Eight-month-old Finn O'Sullivan will never remember what just happened, but his parents will never forget.

Finn was born with two rare liver conditions -- something that happens to one in 50 million babies -- and the odds of finding a donor in time were nearly as rare.

Finn's parents scrambled to find a match within their friends and family, all of whom got screened, but none of whom matched up -- until Finn's godmother, Sarah, decided to get tested.

"I had a feeling I might be the one," Sarah said.

And she was right.

"When we found out that Sarah was a match for Finn and she wanted to go ahead, it literally dropped me to my knees. There are no words to ever express my gratitude to Sarah," Finn's mother, Kate, said.

Sarah said she would have it no other way, stepping up for the son of a woman who has been in her life since their childhood.

"When I saw Finn after the surgery, I don't think there's quite words to express (it). If you've seen the photo, I'm in awe of him, completely," Sarah said after the procedure.

"To see the whites of his eyes -- he wasn't yellow any more, even his hair color changed," she added. "It was pretty amazing. He's such a strong person."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyacts of kindnessbe inspiredorgan donationsbabybuzzworthyfamilyhealth
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Family creates DIY mini Blockbuster for son with autism
Shannen Doherty in remission breast cancer battle
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
35th Annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival
More Society
Top Stories
Pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary hit and killed
Shots fired outside of Fayetteville club
Garner restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
NY lawmakers hatch plan to release Trump's state taxes
Tornadoes kill at least 5 in Texas
Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom
2 injured in Fayetteville crash
Show More
Kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's
Fuquay-Varina warns teens of drunk driving dangers
SC man gets life in prison for killing toddler
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
More News
Top Video
Church van overturns on U.S. 1
Kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's
Garner restaurant sings "F the Police," officers say
Jordan Lake campers wait for flood waters, mud to clear
More Video