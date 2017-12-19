SOCIETY

SHE'S A NATURAL: Girl snowboards for first time before turning 1

EMBED </>More Videos

Toddler snowboards before first birthday (KTRK)

BOISE, Idaho --
Cash Rowley has spent all of her short life so far training for the slopes, according to her parents.

Her snowboarding acumen, then, came naturally when, just days before her first birthday, she rode some powder in Idaho.

The girl's ride was recorded and posted on social media, garnering views upon views of the baby's safe descent down the hill.

Her parents bought the girl a "pint-sized" board just weeks after she was born.

She was taught to snowboard in her living room throughout her first year.

Related Topics:
societybabysnowbuzzworthyviralIdaho
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Amazon donates $15K in gifts to Puerto Rican families
NC woman honored with 2017 CNN Hero of the Year
'Fake news' makes list of most annoying words in 2017
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities investigating serious crash in Wake County
Navy pilot recalls encounter with UFO: 'I think it was not from this world'
Amazon donates $15K in gifts to Puerto Rican families
Joke written inside pizza box costs employee her job
Pitcher donates $9.75M home to special-needs camp
Two adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Durham rape survivor speaks after attack at dog park
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Show More
Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
Women charged after toddlers injured with hot glue at daycare
Raleigh Police Department to present policy on body cameras
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
More News
Top Video
From homeless to hopeful: Christmas wishes of the homeless
Cumberland County program feeds dozens during holidays
The race to become the first Latino on Durham City Council
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
More Video