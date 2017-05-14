Bear gets stuck in car, honks horn to get out

ROANOKE COUNTY, Virginia (WTVD) --Residents in one Virginia town have to worry about more than just thieves breaking into their cars.
Glenvar resident Ryan McClanahan and his family were awakened around 5 a.m. Thursday when a 200-pound black bear managed to get into their car, lock itself in, and then blast the horn to get out, WSOC reports.
The Roanoke County Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page saying the baby bear found some treats in the car which sparked its interest.
Afterward, officers joked saying, "Good crime prevention tip from Officer Thayer: always lock your car doors. It's not just thieves that break into your cars!"
The officer on duty was able to open the back door and the bear ran out of the car and back into the woods safely.
