LAWNMOWER

12-year-old lawn-mowing entrepreneur has bright future after police were called

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid reported to police for mowing lawn (KTRK)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio --
A lot has changed since a neighbor called police on 12-year-old Reggie Fields for accidentally cutting their grass, WEWS-TV reports.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Reggie said.

In June, the neighbor told authorities that the boy had cut a portion of their property and was in their yard.

Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
An Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting after someone called police on the 12-year-old.


Fields said after the incident he became discouraged, but things have changed since the incident.

"I haven't got this much support in a long time," Reggie said.

Reggie has received support from people all across the globe, but at first it was a little overwhelming.

"I cried the first day," he said.

He's received lawn equipment, business cards, promotional materials, donations, t-shirts and more, and his business is booming.

Outside of her regular job, Reggie's mom is now taking him to jobs all over the area.

"I'm like his mom secretary -- a momatary," his mom, Brandy Fields, said.

Brandy says they plan to put at least half of the money earned, as well as donations, away for college.

When asked what he wants to study in college, Reggie says, "Business. All business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawnmowerchildrensmall businesscollegeu.s. & worldOhio
LAWNMOWER
NC man, 72, pinned under riding mower for 30 hours
11-year-old surprised with lawn mower gets 2nd surprise
NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
NC town threatens 80-year-old with fine for tall grass
More lawnmower
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News