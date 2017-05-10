  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: NC NAACP holds news conference on UNC Center for Civil Rights
Bikes built for military families

Volunteers did the work.

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina partnered with the USO of North Carolina Wednesday to assemble 81 bikes for military families in the Triangle as part of Military Appreciation Month.

The bikes were a surprise for military families.

"There's nothing greater than seeing a smile on a young child. It's even more exciting when you see a young military child whose parents, in this day and age, have probably deployed two or three times," said John Falkenbury, CEO and President of USO North Carolina.

The USO of North Carolina says they are happy to partner with any business that wants to show appreciation to the military, for contact information visit: https://northcarolina.uso.org.

