U.S. & WORLD

California restaurant won't allow loud children inside

EMBED </>More Videos

California restaurant won't allow loud children inside. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTEREY, Calif. --
Kids and restaurants -- it's a hot topic, with two very heated sides to the debate.

Old Fisherman's Grotto, a restaurant in Monterey, California, has a children's policy that it's pretty famous for.

Your children are welcome at the restaurant, but there are a few rules.

No strollers, no high chairs and no booster seats -- due to what they say is a space issue, but some diners say it is probably more of a message.

Also, children who are "crying or making loud noises" are a distraction to other diners, and are not allowed inside Old Fisherman's Grotto.

One mom took to Yelp saying these rules are the reason she will never go back to the restaurant.

However, the restaurant defends it and says they won't apologize for it.

They say people without children, or those who enjoy child-free dining are all about it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersrestaurantchildrenfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Sports gambling gets the go-ahead; what happens next?
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
8-year-old on a mission to hug a police officer from all 50 states
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
David Tepper expected to sign Panthers purchase deal
Show More
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
I-Team: How much do teachers in North Carolina get paid?
More News