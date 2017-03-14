SOCIETY

Centenarian who danced with the Obamas celebrates 108th birthday with Harlem Globetrotters

EMBED </>More News Videos

Virginia McLaurin celebrates her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters (Harlem Globetrotters/Youtube)

How can you follow up dancing with the Obamas? Spinning a basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters!

Virginia McLaurin, the then 106-year-old who charmed the internet by dancing with the Obamas, celebrated her 108th birthday with the Harlem Globetrotters at LAMB Public Charter School in Washington, D.C.

McLaurin said one of the highlights of the day - besides learning how to spin a basketball on her finger - was seeing a woman on the team. She met with "Hoops Green" - the 15th woman in Globetrotters history - and "Buckets Blakes" who presented her with her own basketball.

McLaurin also received a Globetrotters-themed cake and the schoolchildren sang "Happy Birthday" to her. In honor of her milestone, the Globetrotters are donating 108 tickets to their performances to disadvantaged children, according to WJLA.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbe inspiredccg videodigital videoHarlem Globetrotters
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Airline rewards child who helped 6-year-old while flying alone
Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally
This adorable baby duckling goes for his first swim
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
More Society
Top Stories
Officials ID man whose remains were found near I-540
VA town hall in Raleigh aims to cut through red tape
Dad from viral BBC interview calls it a 'comedy of errors'
Judge: Give documents in Chapel Hill shooting to defense
In Raleigh, lawmakers hear from women on gender pay gap
Asheboro leaders denounce planned KKK rally
Cary man facing sex crime charges
Show More
'Zuckerbuckets:' Facebook CEO visits Duke, UNC
US-70 shut down in Garner because of natural gas leak
Chilly? Well, Don says 'the bottom's about to drop out'
NC teacher accused of assaulting special needs child
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, March 14, 2017
VA town hall in Raleigh aims to cut through red tape
In Raleigh, lawmakers hear from women on gender pay gap
Cary man facing sex crime charges
More Video