Chapel Hill couple gets married at Whole Foods

A couple from Chapel Hill had their wedding ceremony and reception in the middle of a Whole Foods store. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A couple from Chapel Hill wanted a place that meant so much to them to be their wedding venue-- so the two said their vows in the middle of a Whole Foods Market store.

Ross Aronson, Jaqueline Troutmant, and their guests packed the floral department of the grocery store for the ceremony on Saturday. The reception was held in the store's cafe area.

The couple said the venue choice was a no-brainer since the two had many dates at Whole Foods and it's where their relationship really grew. Ross actually proposed at the Chapel Hill location by setting up sampling stations throughout the store.

According to Whole Foods Market officials, the store was thrilled to be working with the couple to make their wedding a reality.
