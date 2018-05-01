ROYAL WEDDING

Charlotte conductor to perform at royal wedding

Christopher Warren-Green (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC --
A Charlotte conductor will have a special part in the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later this month.

Christopher Warren-Green first conducted for the royal family in 1980, when Prince Charles asked him to perform in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

"The prince and I go, in his words, back a long way, and that is a relationship I hold very dear," Warren-Green told WSOC.

He's conducted for the family several times, including the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Royal Wedding 2018: Details that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced so far
Kensington Palace tweeted that the new father is ''honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother'' as best man.


"Nothing actually went wrong in that wedding (crossing fingers). You really can't afford to have anything go wrong in those. You really can't," he explained.

This time, Warren-Green said he is planning a musical experience that will be kept a secret until the big day.

"The theme - just like anybody's wedding - has to reflect something, and what that something is I'm not going to say. It's top secret - can't say."

New details: How the public can join in on royal wedding fun for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle on May 19, Kensington Palace has shared details about the music for their royal wedding service at St. George's Chapel.


Warren-Green said the hardest part of conducting a royal wedding is timing out the processionals.

New details: How the public can join in on royal wedding fun for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kensington Palace on Monday highlighted seven charities near and dear to the hearts of the future couple. Here's a look at each of them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingroyal familyMeghan Markleprince harrybuzzworthycharlotte newsCharlotte
ROYAL WEDDING
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
For Durham teen with epilepsy, senior prom a little more special
Garner craft beer brewer cancer-free - just in time for Brewgaloo
More Society
Top Stories
'City of stumps?' Raleigh residents frustrated over Crabtree Valley Mall traffic plan
WCPSS leaders to discuss budget, superintendent search
Lost for days, hungry trucker never touched his load of potato chips
TSA: Man arrested at airport for smuggling knife inside shampoo
Sheriff's Office: Mom knew about girl's sexual relationship with coach
Feds process asylum-seekers from caravan criticized by Trump
Dozens in Orange County take sides over big Confederate flag on US 70
Fiery tractor-trailer crash in Mebane leaves 1 dead
Show More
In one of Durham's most challenged neighborhoods, these kids are learning the power of positivity
Current Triangle traffic
Wife of shot Harnett Co. deputy says he's making remarkable recovery
Woman fatally stabbed in Fayetteville's College Lakes Park
Pilot: Near-miss with drone 'scared me to death'
More News