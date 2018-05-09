The owner of a Triangle coffee shop is apologizing after the firing of two employees at the shop's Duke University location last week.It all stemmed from a customer complaint about "inappropriate" music being played inside the store.That complaint came from Larry Moneta, vice president of student affairs at Duke University.Moneta said that when he walked into the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop last Friday, he was "was shocked to hear" lyrics that he felt were "inappropriate."The lyrics were from the song "Get Paid" by Young Dolph.Two employees were fired a short time after the incident. Moneta told ABC11 that, while the employees made a poor decision, he did not demand their firing.In a statement he said:Robbie Roberts, the owner of Joe Van Gogh, issued the following statement: