Couple has first ever wedding in British Antarctic Territory

Polar field guides Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester have tied the knot in the first official wedding on the British Antarctic Territory. (Accuweather)

Two polar field guides tied the knot in the first official wedding ceremony in the British Antarctic Territory (BAT).

Tom Sylvester and Julie Baum were married at the Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, according to Accuweather.

The couple was engaged for nearly four years, working and living together at the station with colleagues. They have traveled the world together as guides.
