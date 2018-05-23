The State Employee's Credit Union is responding after a customer left a Triangle branch enraged, saying there was a "very offensive" and racist item on a banker's desk.The banker says the item was merely a figurine based on a Walking Dead character.The customer posted pictures of the figurine, which had a silver chain around the neck, on Facebook and wrote:The incident happened Tuesday.The photo has been shared more than 6,400 times.One user commented: "He should have immediately been fired! I'm sure it's in there handbook somewhere! Let's make this go viral!!!!"Some folks have been giving the Credit Union a 1-star rating on Facebook after the incident.One customer posting: "I have been a member of NCSECU for over 30 years. I may need to leave if this guy continues to work for you."The banker says the figurine on his desk was based off one of Michonne's pet walkers. YIn his own social media post he wrote, "I have officially been accused of racism for my choice of desk toy. Apparently, a story about a strong female character of color and overcoming adversity is offensive..."The company said in a statement:Leigh Brady, who is SECU's Executive Vice President of Organizational Development, said: "We are responding to all calls and inquiries whether that be from customers or the public."