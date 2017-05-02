The driver of a pickup truck will not be cited after clashing with a group of May Day protesters in Durham Monday, according to police.The group was marching along South Mangum Street in downtown Durham to City Hall when they encountered the determined driver.The protesters were outside the Durham County Jail, blocking the road to traffic.The truck's driver proceeded slowly at first through a group holding up a banner, but didn't back off the gas pedal as dozens of protesters attempted to stop his progress.One of the group's safety marshals, who actually tried to block the truck from the crowd, described the moment as scary."There were kids there and people with different motilities that were not able to pick up and move," Christine Hawn said.Eventually, horsepower won out and the truck broke through the throng and proceeded on its way. No one was injured.The group quickly resumed focus and continued its local May Day protest focus on the issues. Those include worker rights, raising the minimum wage, rights and protections for immigrants, and what they say should be better treatment for inmates at the jail.Authorities told ABC11 Tuesday that they decided not to cite the driver.The incident between the pickup and the protesters comes just days after the North Carolina's House of Representatives was considering a bill that would grant civil lawsuit immunity to a driver who hits someone protesting on a public street.Read more about that bill, known as House Bill 330,