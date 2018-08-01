SOCIETY

Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie

Mattel releases its newest Barbie modeled after Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad (WTVD)

Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer who competed in the Olympics while wearing a hijab, now has her own Barbie.

Mattel Inc. announced last year that it would be selling the doll.

It's part of the Barbie "Shero" line that honors women who break boundaries.

Past dolls have included gymnast Gabby Douglas and "Selma" director Ava DuVernay.

"She's finally here!" Muhammad announced on Twitter this week. "I'm happy to announce that you can now have your very own Ibtihaj Barbie doll starting today!"

The Barbie costs $30.99.



Muhammad graduated from Duke University in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
