Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink

A product marketed as liquid relaxation is upsetting some Durham parents and activists.Legal Lean is sold as an alternative to the street version of Lean, which is an illegal combination of opioids, prescription pills, cough syrup mixed with soda-- also known in the hip-hop world as purple drank and sizzurp.But the makers of Legal Lean, on its product website, say their product is for adults and is safe, with all-natural ingredients such as melatonin, vitamins and St. John's wort.They use a catchy video to sell it.Sandra Davis, a Durham mom to a 12-year-old, wants it off the shelves."When I looked at the video, I was outraged because they were marketing it through hip-hop and what do our children listen to all day is Hip Hop." Davis said.Davis and Minister Paul Scott, a Durham activist, fear Legal Lean is targeting working-class neighborhoods, and could be used as a date-rape drug or become a gateway for youngsters to try illegal narcotics.Legal Lean released a statement that says in part:We visited several convenience stores in Durham and could not find the product.But we did find it in a couple of tobacco stores.At 5 Star Tobacco and Vapors on Holloway Street, the store is selling the two ounce bottle for $14.The clerk said the store was sold out, and wasn't sure when another shipment would arrive.When ABC11 visited Tobacco Land on Fayetteville Street to inquiry about Legal Lean, the owner had the product removed from the shelves, and then asked us to leave.Durham Police said they have not received any complaints or issues about the use of Legal Lean.