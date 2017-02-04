SOCIETY

Durham holds Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade

EMBED </>More News Videos

Durham holds Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade

Related Topics:
societyblack history monthmlkDurham
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Krispy Kreme Challenge raises money for NC Children's Hospital
This student can stack cups at record speed
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
More Society
Top Stories
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
Crowds gather for pro-immigration rally
1 person shot in Durham, police investigating
Raleigh residents discover smashed car windshields
Police chase suspect in stolen National Guard Humvee
US suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge
4 taken to hospital after Greenville apartment fire
Show More
Miami beats North Carolina State 84-79
Coach K returns, No. 21 Duke beats Pitt 72-64
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
Sports official: HB2 could cost NC NCAA events
Ivanka Trump plays big role even without White House title
More News
Top Video
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
Crowds gather for pro-immigration rally
1 person shot in Durham, police investigating
Police chase suspect in stolen National Guard Humvee
More Video