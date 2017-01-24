DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department is hosting a Women in Law Enforcement Open House for women interested in a law enforcement career.
The event will be on February 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Durham Police Department Headquarters on West Chapel Hill Street.
Following the check-in and the meet and greet hour, consecutive sessions will begin at 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in the event must register in advance to attend.
To register, email recruiters Jacqueline.Fountain@durhamnc.gov or Pamela.Shackleford@durhamnc.gov.