Durham Police Department to hold women in law enforcement event

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is hosting a Women in Law Enforcement Open House for women interested in a law enforcement career.

The event will be on February 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Durham Police Department Headquarters on West Chapel Hill Street.

Following the check-in and the meet and greet hour, consecutive sessions will begin at 9 a.m.

Anyone interested in the event must register in advance to attend.

To register, email recruiters Jacqueline.Fountain@durhamnc.gov or Pamela.Shackleford@durhamnc.gov.
