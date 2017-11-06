SOCIETY

Exclusive dating app The League rolls out in Raleigh

(Charles Krupa)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dating in Raleigh? There's another app for that. On November 6, the exclusive dating app, The League rolled out in Raleigh, giving singles in the Capital City another avenue to find Mr. or Mrs. Right.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I became single, went on Tinder and thought, 'This is so overwhelming and inefficient,'" explained Amanda Bradford, CEO and founder of The League.

Bradford came up with the idea for the dating app while a graduate student at Stanford University.

"I understand the pain of the dating game," Bradford said.

The app has been called "Tinder for snobs" and "The Ivy League" of dating apps. It claims to save singles from Tinder by only allowing selected users access.

No matter what it's called, Bradford said it is working.

"It's working really well," Bradford explained. "We're matching at a high rate, people are getting married off The League; we've had League babies already, people writing in!"

Users must apply to The League and be selected for admission.

Bradford said to think of it like the university admission process. Applicants are selected after a review of their application, pictures, LinkedIn, and Facebook profiles. Bradford said they try to select the top 20-30 percent of applicants.

Because of the selective nature of the curated community, users are matched only once a day with three to five people and 1 in 3 matches attempt to meet offline after connecting on the app.

The League is now in 27 cities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyonline datingraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Uber tackles sex assault problem by pledging $5m to training
George W. and Laura Bush celebrate 40th anniversary
Professor injured in UNC explosion gets sweet surprise
More Society
Top Stories
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
Wake Forest family challenges abuse charge against father
NC duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man
SC man upset by similar name with Texas suspect
NYPD detectives resign following rape charges
UNC professor had 10 percent of skin removed after explosion
NC State police investigating referee incident at game
Man accused of filing false report of missing girl
Show More
Police: TX church gunman sent threatening texts to in-law
Simple steps to take right now to fix your credit score
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
More about the Texas church shooting victims
New changes to curbside collection in Cary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos