SOCIETY

'Fake news' makes list of most annoying words in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

In the annual poll of annoying words conducted by Marist, "fake news" snagged the #2 spot. (Shutterstock)

Fake news? Whatever.

If those words annoy you, you're not alone. Those are the top two phrases in Marist Poll's annual Most Annoying Words list.

The poll, conducted in November, asked 1,074 Americans to choose the most annoying words from a list of five. "Whatever" has topped the list for years but is losing ground now to other annoying phrases, according to Marist.

Here's the break-down of how people voted (3 percent were unsure).

"Whatever" 33 percent
"Fake news" 23 percent

"No offense, but" 20 percent
"Literally" 11 percent
"You know what I mean" 10 percent

According to Marist's data, liberals are more likely to be annoyed by "fake news" than conservatives, while Millennials are less likely to care if you overuse "whatever" than older age groups.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyyear in review
SOCIETY
NC woman honored with 2017 CNN Hero of the Year
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Happy Hanukkah! Everything you need to know about playing dreidel
Upside-down Christmas trees are all the rage for 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities investigating serious crash in Wake County
Navy pilot recalls encounter with UFO: 'I think it was not from this world'
Pitcher donates $9.75M home to special-needs camp
Two adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Durham rape survivor speaks after attack at dog park
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
Women charged after toddlers injured with hot glue at daycare
Show More
Raleigh Police Department to present policy on body cameras
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
2 men shot in Fayetteville; police investigating
The race to become the first Latino on Durham City Council
More News
Top Video
Cumberland County program feeds dozens during holidays
The race to become the first Latino on Durham City Council
Raleigh woman's hands burned during townhouse fire
News Digest for Monday, Dec. 18, 2017
More Video