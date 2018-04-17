BARBARA BUSH

"How is 41?" Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Many of you are wondering how the President George H.W. Bush is doing after his wife of 73 years passed away.

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the office of George H.W. Bush, gave an update on the 41st President of the United States: "So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years.

He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth.

Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

He is determined to be there for them as well.

He appreciates all the well wishes and support."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushpoliticsfamous deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
President George W. Bush posts statement on mother's death
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
President George W. Bush posts statement on mother's death
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Wake Forest board OKs controversial plan for townhomes
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
ABC11 is in Greensboro as residents rally after tornado
Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex
1 dead after Southwest jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out
Show More
In Raleigh, Sessions wants 30 percent cut in opioid prescriptions
Orange County man charged with dog fighting after 30 dogs seized
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
North Carolina city councilwoman expresses doubt about 9/11
More News