Fayetteville art auction to help children affected by Hurricane Matthew

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1766624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Proceeds of the silent auction will go to help schoolchildren.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help