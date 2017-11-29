This week, the White House unveiled this year's Christmas decorations. First lady Melania Trump gave us a look at 50 Christmas trees decorated inside.But it's a Methodist University student who helped deck all those White House halls."Got back yesterday morning and I have not had that much sleep," said Maurice Edwards.Exhausted, the marketing student somehow found the energy to unbox a shed full of Christmas decorations.The Edwards family always does it big for the holidays, literally.Maurice is one of the dozens of volunteers invited from all across the country to decorate the White House."Coming into a 212-year house that has so much history from all of our presidents, that's the rewarding part," said Maurice.This is Edward's second time decorating the White House.Last year, he decorated for the Obamas.And he did such a fantastic job, the Trump Administration invited him back once again.But politics aside, this year's traditional theme tops last year with the Obamas."They kinda go with the house better and match the architecture with all the antique furniture, marble, gold and brass," said Edwards.Regardless of the theme or the president, Edwards is always ready and willing to help make the season bright.The White House Christmas Decorating TV Special will air on HGTV December 11.