SOCIETY

You can now own a lighthouse in Chesapeake Bay for $15k

EMBED </>More Videos

The historic lighthouse is up for auction until September. (gsaauctions.gov)

Have you ever wanted to explore a lighthouse? Well now you can own one for about $15,000.

A historic caisson-type Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, is up for auction.

The lighthouse is located about two miles off the shore and since it doesn't have an address, it goes by the latitude of -76.394399 and longitude of 39.188614.

Featuring wood flooring, a wrap-around deck and one pretty crazy ladder entryway, all while sitting twenty-five feet above water.

The land it's on, however, is still owned by the government and according to the listing, "the buyer will be obligated to acquire and maintain a right of occupancy accordingly."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyauctionhousinghomeownerslighthouse
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Couple claims kids taken away because of low IQ score
Winners of the National Geographic travel photographs of the year
Boy asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents
More Society
Top Stories
23 hospitalized after hazmat incident at Durham Downtown YMCA
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
NC's Blue Cross cutting rate request on policies
Knife, ax found in yard after reported Raleigh break-in
Teen shot in buttocks, evidence comes out while in jail
Florida confirms its 1st sexually transmitted case of Zika in 2017
Trump says he wants immigrants 'who speak English' and won't 'collect welfare'
Power by the weekend? The latest on the Outer Banks outage
Show More
Phone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burn risk
Pentagon: Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
Despite breaks, Raleigh's water pipes have solid record
Power outage in Outer Banks can be seen from space
Eric Campbell murder trial on hold after juror injured
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
More Video