Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding

The Most. Rev. Michael Curry (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A noted American bishop with connections to Wake County and North Carolina is giving the homily at the Royal Wedding.

The Most Rev. Michael Curry, who is presiding bishop over the Episcopal church, was elected the 11th bishop of North Carolina in 2000. He spent 15 years here before being elevated to head the entire church.

"My dad is the family comedian," said Elizabeth Curry, Michael's daughter. "He's probably the most outgoing person in the family. I grew up with him being the bishop of North Carolina so I was used to him in leadership positions anyway."



Curry spent most of her youth in Raleigh. She's now a fourth-grade teacher in Wake County.

"It's very meaningful that somebody who is close to us is actually doing this and representing us and North Carolina and the US," she said.



Bishop Curry addressed the media Friday.

"It's a day to rejoice," he said. "It's a day to be happy and the truth is the human family needs moments of joy and happiness. Every once in a while, it's just right to stop and give God thanks and pray something good on somebody."

The younger Curry is not sure what her father will address but said the honor is hard to put into words for her family.

"Just to think he was picked to give a sermon at this wedding," Elizabeth said. "We never thought he'd be doing something like this ever. "We thought that his sermon at his installation in DC was going to be the biggest one of his career--we didn't know two and half years later this would be coming along."
