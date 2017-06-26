Formerly homeless teen surprised by 'I Will Survive' singer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2151862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Megan Faircloth gets a salon surprise

Disco singer @gloriagaynor surprises formerly homeless Wake County teen, Megan Faircloth, who used #IWillSurvive song as inspiration.

We first told you about Megan Faircloth last month. The teenager finished at the top of her class at East Wake High after her family struggled with homelessness during some of her junior and senior years.When we first spoke to her, Faircloth told us she would listen to Gloria Gaynor's 1979 hit - "I Will Survive" - to help her get through the tough times."I took like song lyrics, like 'I Will Survive,' by Gloria Gaynor, I like listened to that song whenever we had Internet access," Faircloth said in an interview with ABC11 back in June.Faircloth's story of going from sleeping with her family in their car parked in outside a Walmart to being accepted at Stanford University was so inspirational itIt touched the heart of Gaynor herself, who reached out to us on Twitter, so we helped the two meet up Monday in Myrtle Beach.But before that, Total Hair in Raleigh gave Megan, her mother, and her sister a surprise makeover Sunday, gifting the teen with glam gear for college.The next day, everyone hit the road, 180 miles - the family road tripping with ABC11 to Myrtle Beach, and they had no idea why.Megan brought her book bag, her most prized possession, which she used as a pillow on the roughest nights."The outside of it was covered in stuff that kept me going, and like the inside of it represented my school, and work, and stuff like that represented my future," she said."You thought I'd crumble. You thought I'd lay down and die. Oh no, not I," she said reading the lyrics she wrote on the front for her book bag.Faircloth wrote the lyrics to "I Will Survive," on her bag when she was on her way to a homeless shelter the first time - little did she know, she was about to meet the disco star herself.When Faircloth and her family arrived at Myrtle Beach International Airport, they were confused - until Gaynor, herself, came down the stairs at the arrivals gate signing her signature hit.Megan was stunned in silence, letting out the occasional giggle. The singer reached out for a hug, shared how inspired she was by Faircloth's story and presented her with a $2,000 scholarship from her, signed autograph and other gifts."Just so amazed at the strength of character of this young lady," Gaynor said."And then she said she use my song and I thought this is the purpose of my song," Gaynor added."Even if you're in a bad situation there's always blue skies ahead," Faircloth said."Continue on the path that you've started on," Gaynor said, sharing a message for the teen. "Always hold onto your strengths, and your faith, and to anyone else - you have strength too."