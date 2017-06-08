SOCIETY

Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is a look at Frank Lloyd Wright's most notable buildings. (AP Photo)

Frank Lloyd Wright is one of America's most renowned architects, with a career spanning 70 years and many of his works becoming National Historic Landmarks.

In celebration of the famed architect's birthday on June 8, 1867, here's a look some of Wright's most iconic buildings:

Robie House
Chicago, Illinois - Built 1906
Wright designed the house for 28-year-old Frederick Robie using a new form of design called "the Prairie style." The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation described the building "As the first uniquely American architectural style, it responded to the expansive American plains by emphasizing the horizontal over the vertical."

Taliesin
Spring Green, Wisconsin - Built 1911
After spending summers during his teen years in the valley of Spring Green, Wright returned to build Taliesin. Having gone through rebuilds in 1914 and 1925, Taliesin has functioned as a studio, a school of architecture, a self-sufficient farm and as Wright's primary residence.

Hollyhock House
Los Angeles, California - Built 1917
The massive 17-bedroom and seven-bathroom home was Wright's first west coast design. Located in East Hollywood, Wright described the style of the Hollyhock House as "California Romanza."

Fallingwater
Mill Run, Pennsylvania - Built 1935
Wright's integration of a waterfall in Fallingwater is seen as a great achievement in organic architecture. The American Institute of Architects deemed the house the "best all-time work of American architecture."

Taliesin West
Scottsdale, Arizona - Built 1937
Located in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains of Arizona, Taliesin West serves as the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

Solomon R Guggenheim Museum
New York, New York - Built 1956
The Guggenheim Museum's cylindrical stack stands in stark contrast to the surrounding rectangular buildings of Manhattan. Built to house Solomon R. Guggenheim's collection of modern art, both Wright and Guggenheim died before its completion in 1959. According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, "the Guggenheim liberated museum architecture from its conservative constraints."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyarchitectureguggenheim museumfrank lloyd wrightlos angelesChicagonew york
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Formerly homeless Wake Co. student accepted at Stanford
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
More Society
Top Stories
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Comey to testify before Senate panel in 1st public remarks since firing
Some groups praising Cooper's call for special session
Formerly homeless Wake Co. student accepted at Stanford
Raleigh neighbors 'ready to fight' proposed greenway
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Show More
Gun permit bill gets initial OK from NC House
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Pro-Trump group ramps up anti-Comey ads
Brown pond making Cary's West Park residents blue
Fayetteville residents can meet 3 police chief finalists
More News
Top Video
Raleigh neighbors 'ready to fight' proposed greenway
Fayetteville valedictorian has even loftier goals
Cooper, legislature likely to 'end up back in court'
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
More Video