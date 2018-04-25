ABC11 TOGETHER

Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
Twenty-year-old Gabi Angelini, from Raleigh, is trying to raise $200,000 for a new business-- a local coffee shop that will employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"It's important to invite my disability friends to come work with me," Gabi says on her GoFundMe page. "We're gonna have a fun time together and sing and dance a lot."

Since putting up the fundraising page, they've raised nearly $41,000.

The idea for the shop came from the fact that Gabi was having a hard time finding a job due to her intellectual disability.

"She applied to several jobs over the summer, and everyone said no," Gabi's mom Mary told GoFundMe. "So that just solidified that if I want her to be successful, we're gonna have to make it happen."

Larry's Coffee has partnered with them and has made a special roast called "Gabi's Grounds."

She's still looking for a location for the coffee shop.

"I work at Harris Teeter as a part-time bagger," Gabi said. I love when the firemen come in" (she works at Harris Teeter Saturday mornings).

She has asked for more work but was told "no" so she just keeps "going forward, that's what God wants."

"She's been saving her paychecks and putting them into the business all the time. She hasn't spent a penny," her mother said.

Gabi has five brothers; she loves playing tennis and basketball. She also loves to sing.

"People just need to face their fears and step out and God will provide," Mary said. "Step out in faith and it'll happen."

Gabi was also recently featured on Right This Minute, which airs at 2:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC11.

EMBED More News Videos

Credit: GoFundMe

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodabc11 togetherdown syndromeentrepreneurshipRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
21st Annual Community Dinner this Sunday at McDougle School in Carrboro
19th annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
VOTE: 1 of 3 Durham parks has chance to receive $20,000
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Looking for delicious food and drinks in Durham? Check out these new additions!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music
Teen's touching promposal to friend with Down syndrome goes viral
Black women claim they were discriminated against at golf club
More Society
Top Stories
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
Dog-less days of summer: No pups allowed at newly opened Hope Mills Lake
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
Show More
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Fire kills 2 goats at barn that was also operating as daycare
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Durham man at bottom of donor list; advertises need for new kidney
Downtown Raleigh worker confronts unlikely vandal
More News