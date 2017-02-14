SOCIETY

Garner boy with brain tumor becomes honorary officer

Khamari Campbell always wanted to be a police officer.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Garner fourth grader suffering from a brain tumor received a special honor.

Nine-year-old Khamari Campbell always wanted to be a police officer. And on Saturday, his dream came true.

Garner police made Campbell an honorary officer.

"So he took a special oath that was designed for him in terms of being an honorary police officer," said Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema, "and then he also recited the oath of honor that we all recite when we do any ceremony that reminds all of us of the critical role that we play in the profession of policing."

PLEASE CLICK HERE IF YOU'D LIKE TO HELP KHAMARI

Campbell was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in September.

During the ceremony he was joined by family and friends as well as staff from Creech Road Elementary School.

If Khamari's name sounds familiar, it's because we first told you about him back in December, when he got another big wish granted: to meet NBA star Steph Curry.

Khamari got to go to Oakland and watch Curry and the Warriors practice, and later got to see them play against the New York Knicks.

Curry signed a Golden State Warriors basketball for him. He even signed Khamari's shoes.

Read more about that wonderful trip here.
A Wake County boy with brain cancer got his wish to meet Steph Curry.


