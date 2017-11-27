DOUGLAS, Georgia --An act of kindness was captured on camera recently, showing a cook helping a diner in need.
According to a Facebook post, the Georgia cook was seen cutting up a man's pancakes after he struggled to eat them.
The post said an arm injury made it difficult for the patron to eat.
The moment was captured at the Huddle House in Douglas, Georgia, according to the post.
Video of the act has been seen at least 197,000 times since it was posted on November 22.
----------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD