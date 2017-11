An act of kindness was captured on camera recently, showing a cook helping a diner in need.According to a Facebook post , the Georgia cook was seen cutting up a man's pancakes after he struggled to eat them.The post said an arm injury made it difficult for the patron to eat.The moment was captured at the Huddle House in Douglas, Georgia, according to the post.Video of the act has been seen at least 197,000 times since it was posted on November 22.----------