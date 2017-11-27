SOCIETY

Act of kindness: Georgia cook helps cut up food for injured diner

EMBED </>More Videos

Act of kindness: Diner cook helps feed man with arm injury (KTRK)

DOUGLAS, Georgia --
An act of kindness was captured on camera recently, showing a cook helping a diner in need.

According to a Facebook post, the Georgia cook was seen cutting up a man's pancakes after he struggled to eat them.

The post said an arm injury made it difficult for the patron to eat.

The moment was captured at the Huddle House in Douglas, Georgia, according to the post.

Video of the act has been seen at least 197,000 times since it was posted on November 22.
----------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
societyact of kindnesscaught on cameraGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Markle's engagement ring has diamonds from Diana
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut
What to know about Meghan Markle
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Onslow County
International Space Station Visible this Week
Two Durham residents arrest for armed robbery
Crew knocks out power in Raleigh's North Hills area
Thieves steal Christmas gifts from Greensboro toy drive
New Durham schools chief says he's 'listening and learning'
Downed power lines close US- 64 in Wake County
ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway
Show More
Man killed in Nash County plant explosion identified
180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
George HW Bush now the longest living president
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Woman arrested for carrying a concealed weapon at RDU
More News
Top Video
New Durham schools chief says he's 'listening and learning'
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Downed power lines close US- 64 in Wake County
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
More Video