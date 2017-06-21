SOCIETY

Giant cobra slithers into home in Malaysia

EMBED </>More Videos

The snake was spotted on June 18. (Derrick Koh via Storyful)

Talk about a big snake!

Derrick Koh shared a video on Facebook of a giant cobra slithering into an apartment in Johor, Malaysia on June 18. The snake can be seen moving up the walls before entering a small window.

The Fire and Rescue department was called to retrieve the snake but Derrick said that the animal could not be found. The Viral Media Johor Facebook page said the snake was later caught by firefighters according to The Star.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywild animalssnakedistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
Raleigh woman to compete on Jeopardy
Elephants rescue calf after it falls in pool
Woman leaps into river to save kitten
More Society
Top Stories
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
2 more arrested in Rocky Mount hotel shooting
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Crash causes backup on US 1 in Cary
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Tyson makes changes to poultry operations
Hoke sheriff calls overtime review 'orchestrated lie'
Show More
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Naked thief nabbed by Austrian police at Vienna hotel
Britain's Prince Philip admitted to hospital
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
Wake Schools prepares to make do with the budget it has
More News
Top Video
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Hoke sheriff calls overtime review 'orchestrated lie'
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
More Video