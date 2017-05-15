SOCIETY

Teacher launched a GoFundMe campaign to give every child at her school a bike

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher's GoFundMe campaign brought her students nothing but joy. (GoFudMe)

When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike.

"I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.

Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.

Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a nonprofit organization that aims to help spread joy to other kids across the country.
Related Topics:
societyteacherfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Texas mom buys Mother's Day cards she never sends
Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes
Bear gets stuck in car, honks horn to get out
Mother graduates from UNC with her son for Mother's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Student charged in sex assault at Wake Tech
Car strikes pedestrian crossing Capital Blvd in Raleigh
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Proposed Wake budget includes property tax increase
School reverses course, will recognize late student
Show More
Raleigh police officer frees hawk stuck in grille
Virginia mayor calls pro-Confederate rallies 'horrific'
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
NC man who killed store clerk found guilty of murder
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police officer frees hawk stuck in grille
Car strikes pedestrian crossing Capital Blvd in Raleigh
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Officials: Noose found at school not racially motivated
More Video