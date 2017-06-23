With a jealous pose and some clever letters written on his shoes, Mitch really let his true feelings out during the outdoor photo shoot by Country Roads Photography.
This wasn't the first time the trio had done this type of photo shoot. The engagement photos show the happy couple, Brittany and Kody, kissing, with "I Do" written on the bottoms of their shoes. Mitch joined in with his own writing, making the phrase read "I Don't".
"I wanted to try something different, creative and completely original by showing how funny this group is yet showing how many of us have felt when our best friend gets married," photographer Lindsey Berger told ABC.