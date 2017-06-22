Home for slain soldier's family to be ready this fall

Operation Coming Home has given away 16 homes to soldier families so far this year, but one home in Knightdale includes some firsts.It's the first time a home has been given to the family of a fallen soldier. It's going to Army Specialist Ebony Onwardi who met her husband Army Sgt. Justin Onwardi while serving in 2004.He died in Baghdad when an improvised explosive device blew up near his vehicle while out on patrol."He was just what everyone called a gentle giant. He had the biggest heart. He was a big tall guy as far as stature - very smart," Ebony said of her husband.Their son Jonathan is the spitting image of his father."He's my constant reminder, so it's like I have a piece of him here with me," said Ebony.Also a first for the Operation Coming Home is the woman builder helping building the home for another woman.Alaina Money is with Fresh Paint by Garmin Homes. She said Thursday the home is to "honor Justin's sacrifice, and his spirit."Onwardi and her three sons will move into the home when it is finished in November.