A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.Johnny Bobbitt Jr. says on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend."Hey guys this is Johnny," he writes. "Sorry for the lack of updates but I've been pretty busy the last few days as you can imagine (Kate taught me about emojis this week). Just wanted to let you all know that thanks to all of you and with the help of Kate and Mark I was able to purchase MY NEW HOME yesterday! The feeling is indescribable and it all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I'll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life."Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.Johnny was nearby, sitting on the side of the road where he holds a sign every day. He saw that McClure was in trouble, and approached her as she got out to walk to a gas station."He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can," McClure said.He had used his last $20 to help McClure make it home safe.She didn't have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she and her boyfriend, Mark, created the online fundraiser page as a thank you. The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.Bobbitt says he's donating some of his money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran.Johnny has also worked out plans with his lawyer and a financial planner on how to use the remainder of his money.Two trusts will also be set up in Johnny's name - one designed to provide him with a small annual income, and the other managed by a financial planner for retirement.For daily expenses, a bank account will be set up to help him through until he finds a job.Johnny also wants to buy his dream truck - a 1999 Ford Ranger."And lastly, he will be donating to a few organizations and people who over the last couple of years have helped him get through this rough patch in his life," McClure said.