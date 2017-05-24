Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack

Stephen Jones had been sleeping near the arena hosting the Ariana Grande concert where the explosion took place and quickly began helping victims of the attack, according to AFP.
'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q— ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017
"They needed the help, I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help," Jones said. "It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that."
Chris Parker, 33, was another one of the people who sprung into action and helped victims of the attack who helped victims.
Crowdfunding pages were set up to honor both men for their courageous efforts. A GoFundMe page has already raised over 35,100 pounds (roughly just over $45,000) for Parker. A JustGiving page has raised over 36,000 pounds (about $47,000) for Jones.
"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," Jones said.