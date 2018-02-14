ABC11 TOGETHER

Hope Mills Girl Scout donates cookies to Womack blood center

Kalendis Hamilton has sold 10,000 boxes in 10 years.

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County Girl Scout has made it her mission to give dozens of cookie boxes to Fort Bragg's Blood Donor Center every year.

Kalendis Hamilton and other Girl Scouts nationwide know this time of year to be cookie season.

"Thin Mints and your Caramel Delights are the top sellers," said Jeanine Hamilton, who is Kalendis' mother.

Through the years, Kalendis said, customers helped her reach a major milestone in the Girl Scout world. She's sold 10,000 boxes of cookies in 10 years.



When cookie season ends and she's left with an overflow, she donates them to Womack Army Medical Center's Blood Donor Center.

"I've been able to donate several cases of cookies to help with the blood donor center. Those giving to the blood donor center," Kalendis said.

Every May, Hamilton and her family make a special delivery to WAMC. They've delivered nearly 200 boxes that her parents pay for out of pocket.

"Everyone likes to see us coming with the Girl Scout cookies," said Lt. Col. Melanie Sloan with Womack's blood donor center.

The treats are used to help replenish energy to those who donate. The blood goes wherever it's needed around the world, including the combat zone.

"We are the military's blood source so we have our own distribution system set up to help get blood to those far off in distance," Sloan said.

It's a soldier-to-soldier pipeline. According to Sloan, one blood donation can save up to three lives. Their primary target donors are young soldiers.

"That's where we make our money. That's the low-hanging fruit. They don't have the travel we have. Just coming into the military," Sloan said.

It's been a sweet victory for both Womack and a 16-year-old who has made it her mission to make a difference.

"Makes me feel like I'm helping the world get better," Kalendis said.
