How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving

Barbara Bush has touched a lot of lives through her charitable works over the years and inspired others.That includes Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who, like so many many others, heard today that the former first lady was released from Methodist Hospital following a heart ailment, opting to forego further treatment and return home to receive comfort care."An incredible lady," McInvale said, "and an incredible family." The owner of Houston's Gallery Furniture has known the Bushes for more than 20 years."She is gracious, and interested in everyone," he said Sunday. "From the person who serves the dinner, to the most important person in the room, that's the kind of person she is."to help adults with reading skills."She helped literally millions of people by doing that," McIngvale said.In addition, she set aside time each December to read "The Night Before Christmas" to audiences of children. In recent years, Texans star J.J. Watt joined her on the stage and in public service announcements for the literacy foundation.McIngvale, recognized for his charity work particularly after Hurricane Harvey, called Barbara Bush a force for good."I've never said that about anyone before," he said. "She's been an inspiration. Some of the things we have done are modeled off her leadership. She's an incredible person who's led an incredible life, and an incredible life for good."