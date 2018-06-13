RECITY-ROUNDTABLE

How can non-profits make a stronger, more inclusive Durham?

(WTVD)

Durham has over 4,500 non-profits, but having a 501(c)3 certification does not mean that an organization is impactful or even needed. How can we make a stronger, more inclusive Durham when residents don't know where to go for support, funders don't know who to send a check to, and volunteers can't find the right way to donate their services?

Join a conversation with Julie Wells of Partners for Youth Opportunity about how non-profits must prove their worth and how funders and volunteers must be willing to hear the truth about the best ways to support non-profits (hint: don't ask about admin expenses and don't look for one day volunteering opportunities).
