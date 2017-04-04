SOCIETY

Chimp throws poop on woman's face: 'It got grandma!'

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's a must-see video that will give you a good laugh. (KTRK)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan --
It's a must-see video that will give you a good laugh.

A family visiting the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan was at the chimpanzee exhibit when one of the chimps started throwing poop.

The video shows the chimp throwing the poop into the crowd above. Suddenly, you hear people laughing. A person recording the video pans over to a woman who had it on her --- nose!

"It got grandma. It got grandma," someone is heard saying as the crowd laughs.

It appeared the woman didn't realize anything was on her face. The video ends shortly after, so we don't know what happened next.

The video was published on YouTube April 2 and has been viewed nearly two million times.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videoyoutubezooanimalanimal newsMichigan
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Environmental victories since the first Earth Day
CO veterinarians 'invite' rescue kittens to wedding
New Jersey woman celebrates 110th birthday on April Fools' Day
Baby celebrates birthday with Taco Bell photo shoot
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Girl dies after being shot at park, teen arrested
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Raleigh police warn about rabid raccoons
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina
Show More
Traffic stop teaching in NC driver's ed approved
Potential severe weather heading our way, again
Driver killed in fiery crash during chase not identified
VIDEO: Daring rescue on subway tracks moments before L train arrives
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
More News
Top Video
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
More Video