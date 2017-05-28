Korean War veteran receives Bronze Star 64 years later

A Korean War veteran from suburban Illinois was honored for his heroic efforts during the war.Peter Bury received his award 64 years later on Saturday.After his service was complete, Bury was told he would be awarded the Bronze Star. But due to a paperwork mix-up, he never received it, so he and his family went to Congressman Bill Foster for help."My daughter wrote him and I wrote him and we got a reply and he put his staff to work," said Bury.Bury served as a first lieutenant and was honorably discharged from the Army in October of 1953.