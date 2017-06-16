SOCIETY

Lady Gaga partners with Starbucks for Cups of Kindness campaign

Starbucks is partnering with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to spread a simple message - be kind.

Starbucks has partnered with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks to raise money for the singer's "Born This Way" foundation.

The weeklong promotion, which started June 13 and runs to June 19, includes the already-existing Starbucks items, Pink Drink and Ombré Pink Drink, and branches out to two new colors. One of the new offers is a blackberry-flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination that Gaga says she "instantly fell in love with," according to AP.

Starbucks says 25 cents from every drink will be donated to the foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.
