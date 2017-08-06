SOCIETY

Local military police unit says goodbye

The North Carolina National Guard 1132nd Military Police Company came together as a group for the last time in Rocky Mount, NC.

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
The North Carolina National Guard 1132nd Military Police Company came together as a group for the last time in Rocky Mount, NC.

The ceremony was a final salute to the men and women who served the unit with honor and distinction.

The group celebrated 15 years of excellence which ended Sunday.

The group's close out ceremony is part of a national strategy with the U.S. Army and National Guard to reduce and reorganize its military force.

They honored the day with a tribute to their flag.

The 1132nd's service highlights over the years include providing domestic and international protection and relief.

From assisting the state during severe storms like Hurricane Matthew to maintaining security during last year's riot in uptown Charlotte following the police shooting of Keith Scott.

However, there's one memory this 150 member group vow to never to forget-their mission in Iraq a decade ago where 20 soldiers in the company were wounded.

Five members; Staff Sgt. Emanuel Pickett, Sgt. David Williams, Sgt. David Stelmat Jr., Sgt. Thomas Ray II, and Sgt. Lance Eakes gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Always present never forgotten," the group yelled.

Although the group's unit is ending, they said their bond with each other will last.

"I can pretty much say that I can call someone within my unit and they would be there for anything I might need," said Tania Simmons.

"I just feel grateful to be able to have served with the 1132nd for the last five years," said Edward Williams. "I learned a lot. I met a lot of great people. And I'm looking forward to continuing to serve with some of them."

The majority of the group has been reassigned to other military police companies.
