Man attacked by shark, bear and rattlesnake in less than 4 years

This survival story is so crazy it almost sounds made up.How do you survive a shark, bear, and rattlesnake attack and live to tell about it?Dylan McWilliams, 20, said he was attacked by a shark, bear, and rattlesnake in less than four years.The shark attack happened just last week in Hawaii.The Colorado man said he knew he was in trouble when he felt something grab onto his leg."I just, like, started kicking at him and I kicked him," said McWilliams. "I could feel him underneath me once I kicked, so that might've deterred him."McWilliams needed seven stitches for the shark bite.Last July, during a camping trip, McWilliams said he woke up to find his head in a bear's mouth.He received nine staples from that incident.McWilliams said he was also bitten by a rattlesnake during a hiking trip in Utah.The outdoor enthusiast said he's been backpacking for years and feels like one of the luckiest guys in the world.