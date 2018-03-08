SOCIETY

McDonald's flips iconic arches to celebrate International Women's Day

McDonald's flips arches to celebrate International Women's Day (WTVD)

LYNWOOD, California (WTVD) --
McDonald's has flipped its iconic golden arches upside down in honor of International Women's Day.

On Thursday, the company rotated the giant arch at its Lynwood, California, location, which is owned by a woman, changing it from an "M" to a "W."

"For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches," said McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis.

Hundreds of other locations will celebrate with special packaging showing off the inverted M.

Employees will wear the temporary logo as well.
